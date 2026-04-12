Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Singer Once Revealed Painful 'Abusive’ First Marriage
Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away, leaving behind an unmatched musical legacy. The legend once spoke of her ‘abusive’ first marriage. Here's what she said
A Love Marriage That Created Distance
At just 16, Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was significantly older than her. The decision, driven by love, went against her family’s wishes and created a deep rift, especially with her sister Lata Mangeshkar.
Coming from a conservative background, her family struggled to accept the alliance. In later interviews, she recalled how this choice distanced her from loved ones at a crucial stage in her life, adding emotional strain to an already challenging situation.
‘There Was Abuse’: A Marriage That Turned Painful
What began as a love marriage soon turned difficult. Asha Bhosle revealed that she endured abuse and ill-treatment during her relationship with Ganpatrao Bhosle.
The situation worsened over time, and in one of the most painful phases of her life, she was asked to leave her home while pregnant with her third child. Despite the trauma, she later chose not to hold bitterness, instead focusing on her children and rebuilding her life with quiet strength.
Finding Love Again With R.D. Burman
After separating from her first husband, Asha Bhosle eventually found companionship in legendary composer R. D. Burman. The two married in 1980 and shared a deeply creative and respectful bond.
Though their relationship had its own complexities, it marked a more stable and fulfilling chapter in her life. Together, they created some of Indian music’s most iconic songs, cementing her place as one of the greatest voices in history.
ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Net Worth, Early Life, Family, Kids and Other Details
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