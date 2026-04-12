At just 16, Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was significantly older than her. The decision, driven by love, went against her family’s wishes and created a deep rift, especially with her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

Coming from a conservative background, her family struggled to accept the alliance. In later interviews, she recalled how this choice distanced her from loved ones at a crucial stage in her life, adding emotional strain to an already challenging situation.