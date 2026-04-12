Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92 after being hospitalized for cardiac and respiratory issues. An old video of her dancing with Mumtaz to 'Koi Sehri Babu' has resurfaced, as the article looks back on her prolific career as one of India's greatest vocalists.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, considered one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, has died at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues.

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An old video of the legendary singer swaying to Koi Sehri Babu Dil Lehri Babu became popular on the Internet again. In the video, she invites Mumtaz to join her. Mumtaz soon takes center stage, dancing her heart out to the popular song from her film Loafer. Asha Bhosle contributed her vocals to the song. The original video was from the Diwali celebrations in 2023.

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Asha Bhosle Passes Away: A Look At Her Career

Asha Bhosle was one of India's most successful, famous, and prolific vocalists, second only to her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Asha was born in 1933 into the musical Mangeshkar family and began singing professionally at the age of nine. She recorded her debut film song in 1943 and by the 1950s had established a name for herself in Bollywood. Over the following three decades, she was one of the most sought-after performers by most composers.

While first limited to singing cabaret numbers or dances that are now known as item songs, Asha expanded her repertoire, singing ghazals sublimely in Umrao Jaan. She won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award seven times and the National Film Award twice, for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat, respectively.