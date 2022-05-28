Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Post NCB's clean chit, Shah Rukh Khan’s son ready for directorial debut?

    First Published May 28, 2022, 8:40 PM IST

    Reports have claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is ready for his directorial debut series, for which he may soon fly to the US.

    Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan finally got a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case on Friday. Now that his name has been cleared from the case, reports have claimed that the star kid is all set to make his directorial debut. According to reports, Aryan will now direct a series written by himself. The reports further claimed that he may soon fly to the United States of America to develop his debut project.

    Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram

    While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of NCB was probing the Mumbai drugs case, Aryan Khan, who was named as an accused previously and was out on bail, was not allowed to go out of the country. He was reportedly working on his script while being at home. If the reports are to be believed, then he had also kept a test shoot in Mumbai. Now that he has been given a clean chit in the drug case, he will be allowed to travel internationally. And so, he may soon jet off for the United States of America wherein he will work with senior writers and directors on his series, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drugs case: Ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede to face action?

    Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Furthermore, according to media reports, a big OTT platform has also given approval for Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Although the name of the OTT platform has not been revealed yet and there is no official confirmation about the series.

    ALSO READ: Who is Aryan Khan? All you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s son and the drug case

    Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after the agency, led by former officer Sameer Wankhede, raided a cruise ship on the night of October 2, 2021. Aryan had to spend over 20 days in judicial custody at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in Bandra. After multiple bail plea rejections by the lower courts, he was finally granted bail by the Mumbai High Court on October 28. Several celebrities including filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma and Pooja Bhatt came out in support of the actor after his name was cleared from the case on Friday.

    Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is also set for her Bollywood debut as an actor. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, co-starring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, a teaser of which was released recently.

