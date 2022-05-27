Who is Aryan Khan? All you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s son and the drug case

Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB-SIT on Friday. Here is all you need to know about his drug case.

Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally been given a clean chit in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case. The eldest of the three children of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last year on October 2. The 24-year-old star kid was nabbed by the NCB from the terminal while he was to board a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa that night. If you have not followed the case closely, here is everything you need to know about the drug case and the controversy embroiling Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan.

Arrested by NCB: A party was organised at a cruise ship which was to jet off from Mumbai to Goa. Aryan Khan was about to board the cruise when he and a few others were picked by a team of the Mumbai NCB, led by Sameer Wankhede. ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drug case: NCB gives clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Image: Suhana Khan/Instagram

His time in jail: Soon after his arrest, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aaryan Khan was presented in front of a lower court in Mumbai. The star kid was sent to judicial custody. He was later shifted to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood, where he spent more than 20 days. ALSO READ: The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

Multiple bail plea rejections: Since the time of Aryan Khan’s arrest, Shah Rukh Khan’s team of lawyers had pulled all the stops to seek bail for him. However, several bail pleas of the star kid were rejected by the lower courts including the special NDPS court.

Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram

Bombay HC grants bail: It was after over 20 days that Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team was able to seek bail for Aryan Khan. The single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre of Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan on October 28. However, the bail was given to him based on a few conditions that the court had laid for him. The two conditions were that Aryan cannot keep in touch with any of the accused during the course of the investigation and that he will have to visit the NCB office every week on Friday.

Plea for modification in bail conditions: The bail order of the Bombay High Court had read that ‘no positive evidence’ was found against Aryan Khan, based on which he was granted bail by the court. Of course, his bail came with a set of conditions. After several weekly rounds to the NCB office, Aryan filed a plea with the Bombay HC, seeking modification in the bail conditions. Since no objection was filed by the NCB, his plea was accepted, and he was exempted from the weekly visit to the NCB office. However, the court maintained that Aryan would have to visit New Delhi as and when is he called by the probing SIT.

Image: Aryan Khan/Instagram