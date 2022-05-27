Aryan Khan drugs case: Ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede to face action?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Friday. In the charge sheet that the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of NCB submitted, it excluded the name of Aryan and five others, who were made accused in the Mumbai drugs case.

Aryan Khan was arrested on the night of October 2, 2021, by a team of NCB, led by Sameer Wankhede. The team had nabbed Aryan from the terminal before Aryan boarded the cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa. Along with him, several others were also arrested by the team.

Now, fresh media reports quoting a source have claimed that the former NCB officer, Sameer Wankhede, is expected to face action in the matter. As per reports, the government has asked for an action to be taken against Wankhede for “his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case”.

After Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB last year, he was sent to judicial custody. The star kid remained at Bandra’s Arthur Road jail for over 20 days. His multiple bail pleas were rejected by the lower courts before he was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

Timeline of events in Aryan Khan drugs case:

• October 2, 2021: NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede raided a cruise ship late at night and apprehended Aryan Khan and a few others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs.

• October 3: NCB registers a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Mumum Dhamecha were formally arrested. They were then produced before a magistrate court and were sent in one-day NCB custody.

• October 4: NCB sought further custody of the trio saying it has found evidence linking them to international drug trafficking. Their custody was extended till October 7.

• October 7: Aryan Khan and others were sent to judicial custody after NCB’s request to seek another remand extension of the trio was denied.

• October 8: Aryan Khan moved to magistrate court to seek bail. The court, however, rejected it saying it is non-maintainable before the court.

• October 9: The bail plea was then moved to the special NDPS court.

• October 11: NDPS court asked NCB to file its reply on October 13.

• October 14: Court heard the arguments of both sides. Lawyers of all accused, including Aryan Khan’s, plead for bail again, saying that the accused were falsely implicated in the case. The plea was opposed by the NCB.

• October 20: Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special NDPS court. The accused then moved to the Bombay High Court.

• October 21: Shah Rukh Khan visited Bandra’s Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan.

• October 26: Bombay HC began the hearing in the case while arguments continued for three days.

• October 28: After a marathon hearing, Bombay HC granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

• October 29: After competition of bail formalities and paperwork, Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for Aryan Khan before the special court.

• October 30: Aryan Khan was released on bail from Arthur Road jail around 11 am.

• May 27, 2022: NCB filed charge-sheet in the case; gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan and others due to lack of "sufficient evidence".