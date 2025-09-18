Image Credit : ANI

At the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* in Mumbai, Aryan Khan was spotted clicking candid photos of his father Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet. The superstar, joined by wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, and youngest son Abram, arrived in full support of Aryan. While several celebrities graced the event, the warm bond between father and son undeniably stole the spotlight.

Shah Rukh was seen walking up to the photographers and signaling Aryan to take his picture. Aryan quickly responded, capturing multiple shots of his father from different angles. The playful exchange soon went viral, becoming one of the evening’s most cherished highlights.