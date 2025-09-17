On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana sent heartfelt wishes celebrating his leadership and vision.

On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, several prominent figures from the Indian film industry sent their heartfelt wishes to him.

Among those extending greetings were actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shah Rukh, who is currently shooting for his film 'King' abroad, conveyed his heartfelt greetings to PM Modi via a special video message.

"Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy...," SRK said.



Aamir too prayed for PM Modi's long life.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress," the actor shared.



"Wishing you a very happy birthday Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe," Alia Bhatt said in a video message.



Actor Ajay Devgn also extended his warm greetings to PM Narendra Modi, hailing PM Modi's contributions to the nation.

"On the occasion of your 75th birthday, my family and I extend our heartfelt wishes to you. I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat...there has been a remarkable example of consistency in your journey. Your vision for the nation, dedication to your work, and fearless leadership have earned India a distinguished place on the global stage," Ajay said.



