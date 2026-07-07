Suriya Sivakumar launched the trailer for 'Arulvaan', an emotional drama starring Arulnithi Tamilarasu. Directed by Ganesh Vinayakan, the film, about a child's fight for education, also stars Aarav and Ramya Pandian and hits theatres on July 17.

Actor Suriya Sivakumar launched the trailer of Tamil-language emotional drama 'Arulvaan', starring Arulnithi Tamilarasu, offering a glimpse into a story where justice clashes with vengeance as a child from a small village strives to pursue education in the city. Directed by Ganesh Vinayakan, the movie also stars Aarav, Ramya Pandian, Krithika Balasubramanian, Kaali Venkat, VTV Ganesh and John Vijay in the lead roles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Actor Suriya shared the trailer on his X handle. The video begins with Krithika expressing her wish to study, which receives support from his parents and community in the hope of regaining the lost respect through education. After consulting a teacher from a neighbouring village, Krithika approaches the district collector, who helps her overcome challenges with Aarav's support as she continues her education.

While sharing the trailer, Suriya extended his best wishes to the team of Arulvaan for the success. Happy to share the trailer of #Arulvaan. Wishing the film & its team great success. https://t.co/yfFDbJn4my#Arulvaanfromjuly17@arulnithitamil @Aravoffl@iamramyapandian @gvprakash @dopmsukumar @SakthiFilmFctry — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 6, 2026

The music of the film is composed by G V Prakash Kumar and is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 17.

Suriya Sivakumar's upcoming project

Meanwhile, Suriya Sivakumar will be next seen in the film, which will be backed by Hombale Films and directed by TJ Gnanavel. It will also star actress Kayadu Lohar in the lead role.

The film features an accomplished technical team with music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by S R Kathir, production design by K Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj.

The journey officially commenced with a grand muhurtha ceremony held at Park Hyatt, Chennai, on June 29. It was attended by the film's cast, crew, and eminent members of the industry. (ANI)