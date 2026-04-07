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Who is Samreen Kaur? Is Punjab Kings' Bowler Arshdeep Singh Dating THIS Actress? Read On
Is Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh dating actress Samreen Kaur? The cricketer himself dropped a major hint on his Instagram with a photo of them holding hands, sparking a full-blown romance rumour during the IPL season.
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Image Credit : Samreen Kaur
Punjab star in love with actress Samreen
Team India's star pacer and Punjab Kings' key player, Arshdeep Singh, has everyone talking about his love life. A social media story has sparked rumours that he is dating actress Samreen Kaur. Fans are convinced she is the mystery girl in his post.
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Image Credit : samreen
The hint from the photo
Punjab Kings' star bowler Arshdeep Singh posted this photo on his Instagram story, hinting at a new romance. He shared a picture where he is seen holding a girl's hand. Fans quickly figured out that the girl is actress Samreen Kaur, suggesting Arshdeep is ready for a new innings in his life.
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Image Credit : ARSHADEEP siNGH
What did Arshdeep's story hint at?
Arshdeep Singh, taking a break from the IPL, shared two photos in his story. One showed just the girl's hands, and the other showed him holding her hand, which got the rumour mill buzzing.
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Image Credit : Samreen Kaur
Who is Samreen Kaur?
Samreen Kaur is a popular Punjabi actress who recently made a big splash in the industry. She first won hearts with her music albums and is now busy with films. Her beauty and acting have made her a star. Now, talks are doing the rounds that she is dating Arshdeep Singh.
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Image Credit : Samreen Kaur
Samreen has also made a mark in Bollywood
Samreen Kaur isn't just a Punjabi star; she has also worked in Bollywood. She had a role in the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie '83'. Both Arshdeep and Samreen are from Punjab, and fans believe their secret relationship is now out in the open.
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