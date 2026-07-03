Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has praised Amitabh Bachchan's enduring legacy, calling his 57-year career in Indian cinema an unmatched and unbreakable track record. Kapoor compared Big B's longevity to that of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has showered praise on megastar Amitabh Bachchan, calling his nearly six-decade-long career in Indian cinema an unmatched achievement that he believes no one will be able to surpass.

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Speaking about Big B's enduring legacy, Kapoor recalled the actor's arrival in Mumbai in 1969 and said his remarkable consistency over the last 57 years remains unparalleled.

An Unbreakable Record

"Thousands of people come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams. Amitabh Bachchan also came here in 1969. His parents had named him Inquilab . Today, in 2026, it has been 57 years. I don't think anyone will be able to break Amitabh Bachchan's track record of continuing for such a long time," Kapoor told ANI.

The veteran actor noted that before Bachchan, such extraordinary longevity in the entertainment industry was associated with legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. "Before him, this record belonged to the late Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. I don't see a fourth person at the moment who can achieve something like this in the years ahead. May God grant him a long life. I am someone who prays for everyone's well-being," he added.

A Look at Big B's Illustrious Career

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

Big B also made his impact in regional cinema with films such as Gujarati comedy drama, 'Fakt Purusho Mate', Telugu epic science-fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD', and Tamil action drama, 'Vettaiyan', also starring Rajinikanth.

He is a recipient of several accolades including seven National Film Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards & one South Filmfare award.

Even at 83, he continues to actively work across films, television and digital platforms, extending a career that has inspired generations of actors and filmmakers.

Annu Kapoor's Next Venture

Meanwhile, Annu Kapoor marked 44 years in the Hindi film industry. He will be next seen in the upcoming comedy 'Uttar Da Puttar'. Directed by Ravinder Siwach and based on a story by producer Sandiip Kapur, 'Uttar Da Puttar' revolves around an unusual premise linked to Vastu and the idea that a person's fortunes can improve by finding the "right direction" in life. Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 24, 2026.