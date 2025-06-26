Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look his lifestyle, net worth, cars, and more
Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday. Born to producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun debuted in Bollywood with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. On his birthday, let's explore his lifestyle, assets, and car collection.
40-year-old Arjun Kapoor lives a lavish life. Even after delivering back-to-back flops, he continues to earn in crores. From luxury cars to high-end fashion, his lifestyle reflects his love for comfort and style.
Arjun Kapoor reportedly owns assets worth ₹85 crore and earns around ₹10 crore every year. Despite mixed success in films, he continues to make money through brand deals, film projects, and other business ventures.
Arjun Kapoor charges about Rs 6–7 crore per film. Apart from movies, he earns through brand endorsements, reportedly making Rs 50–60 lakhs per ad. These sources add significantly to his overall annual income.
Arjun Kapoor is a car lover and owns several luxury vehicles. His collection includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Maserati Levante, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes ML350, and Volvo XC90—together worth several crores in total.
Arjun Kapoor lives with his sister Anshula in a plush apartment on the 7th floor of Raheja Orchid, Juhu. He also owns a 4BHK sea-facing flat in Bandra, reportedly worth Rs 23 crore.
Arjun belongs to the Kapoor family. His father, Boney Kapoor, is a renowned producer-director. His uncle, Anil Kapoor, is a superstar, and Sanjay Kapoor is also active in films and web series. His sisters Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya are also in the film industry.