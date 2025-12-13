Image Credit : instagram

Sanjay Dutt owns a premium apartment in Bandra’s elite Pali Hill area, surrounded by Bollywood heavyweights. Built on the site of his parents’ former bungalow Ajanta, the Imperial Heights flat is valued at nearly ₹40 crore and is shared within the Dutt family. Beyond India, Dutt also maintains a lavish residence in Dubai, where his wife Maanayata runs her business. The Dubai home reflects understated luxury, with plush interiors, artwork, chandeliers and a private pool, highlighting the family’s global lifestyle split between two countries.