WHAT! Sai Pallavi is getting married? Here's what we know

According to the latest news, Sai Pallavi is all set to get married soon after the release of her movie Virata Parvam.

Sai Pallavi, known for her natural beauty and acting, was most recently seen as one of the female lead in Nani's film Shyam Singha Roy, along with Krithi Shetty.

Sai Pallavi did many films in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, thanks to successes like Premam and Fidaa.

Sai Pallavi's most recent film, Shyam Singha Roy, did not do well at the box office, but reviewers and fans applauded her portrayal. Some rumours have appeared on the internet ahead of the premiere of her next Telugu flick Viraata Parvam.

According to speculations, Sai Pallavi would marry soon after the release of Viraata Parvam, a film that also stars Rana Daggubati. Venu Udugula directed the film. Sai hasn't signed any film following Viraata Parvam, which has fueled rumours about her imminent wedding.



Sai Pallavi is now rumoured to be ready for marriage. According to insiders, the groom search is underway. The parents are looking for a suitable spouse for their daughter.