At FOCUS London 2025, India showcased its growing influence in the global media industry through the WAVES Bazaar and India Cine Hub. The country aims to become a USD 100 billion creative economy by 2030, fostering global creative partnerships.

India left a compelling mark at FOCUS London 2025, positioning itself as the next major destination for global creative partnerships. By showcasing the WAVES Bazaar and the India Cine Hub (ICH), flagship initiatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the country highlighted its growing influence in the global media and entertainment industry.

India's Showcase at FOCUS London

As part of the global expansion of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), India's presence at the Business Design Centre featured the Bharat Pavilion (C17), branding displays, and high-value networking sessions.

Targeted business meetings with international producers, screenwriters, directors, and global film commissions advanced collaborations and strengthened visibility for WAVES Bazaar. The delegation also hosted a special WAVES India Reception at Shadowbox Studios Private Lounge and continued engagements throughout the event.

Aiming for a $100 Billion Creative Economy

A dedicated presentation spotlighted India's aim to grow into a USD 100 billion creative economy by 2030, supported by investment opportunities, policy reforms, and integrated facilitation through the NFDC-managed India Cine Hub.

Strengthening International Partnerships

The outreach concluded with Bharat Parv, hosted by the High Commission of India in London, celebrating India's creative diversity and storytelling heritage. Shri Kartik Pande, Deputy High Commissioner of India in London, also visited the Pavilion, reaffirming the government's commitment to international partnerships.

