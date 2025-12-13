Leaked IMAX footage from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey has sparked heated online debate, with fans divided over visuals, scale and comparisons—nearly two years ahead of the film’s 2026 release

Just hours after select IMAX audiences were shown the opening five minutes of Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated epic The Odyssey, the footage began circulating across social media platforms, including X. Although copyright takedowns quickly wiped the clips from public view, they remained online long enough to spark a wave of intense and divided reactions.

While the full-length film is scheduled for release only in July 2026, excitement has been steadily mounting ever since the first teaser surfaced earlier this year. The leaked prologue, which included brief appearances by key cast members such as Matt Damon, marked the first extended glimpse into Nolan’s three-hour historical spectacle. Despite the clips being grainy and poorly recorded, viewers were quick to analyse and judge what they saw.

Confusion and Division Among Fans

Initially, several users questioned whether the footage was authentic, suggesting it might be AI-generated—an assumption fueled by the growing number of fake trailers circulating online. However, those doubts faded once the clips were removed following copyright complaints, confirming that the footage was genuine.

Soon after, social media erupted with mixed opinions. One of the most common criticisms—ridiculed by many film enthusiasts—was that the opening resembled the 2004 film Troy. Since the scene reportedly comes from the film’s prologue, Nolan supporters argued that such comparisons were both premature and misguided. Some fans expressed frustration at the assumption, pointing out that drawing conclusions from a brief opening sequence was unfair.

Praise, Disappointment and Everything in Between

Reactions to the leaked footage varied widely. Some viewers described it as underwhelming, claiming it lacked any sense of spectacle or emotional impact. Others, however, viewed the brief preview as evidence that Nolan was once again delivering cinema on an epic scale.

Many fans applauded the visuals, atmosphere, and apparent musical score, suggesting that the footage reinforced Nolan’s reputation for ambitious filmmaking. For this group, even the low-quality leaks heightened excitement, especially for the immersive IMAX experience the director is known to prioritise.

With almost two years remaining before its theatrical debut, The Odyssey has already triggered the kind of passionate debate few filmmakers can generate. Polarising, heavily discussed, and impossible to ignore, Nolan’s next project appears to be firmly on course to dominate conversations long before it reaches cinemas.