Arbaaz Khan hosts party for wife Sshura Khan's 31st birthday: Salman Khan, lulia Vantur and others attend

The party was attended by many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Chunky Panday, and others.

On Thursday night, Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan turned a year older and her husband held a birthday party at his residence.

Arbaaz wore a blue shirt, jeans, and jacket, while the birthday girl Sshura opted for a red crop top, and pants and topped it with a coat.

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma looked dashing as he slayed in the denim jacket and ripped jeans.

Arbaaz Khan's sister Arpita Khan wore a black and red long top and leggings as she posed with her kids.

Salman Khan did not wait to pose for the paparazzi and went straight inside the party venue. He wore a green shirt and jeans.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrived at the party with her husband Atul Agnihotri and was seen in a brown outfit.

lulia Vantur also attended the party and opted for a little brown shirt and pants look. She finished her look with a black sling bag.