    Arbaaz Khan hosts party for wife Sshura Khan's 31st birthday: Salman Khan, lulia Vantur and others attend

    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    The party was attended by many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Chunky Panday, and others.

    article_image1

    On Thursday night, Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan turned a year older and her husband held a birthday party at his residence.

    article_image2

    Arbaaz wore a blue shirt, jeans, and jacket, while the birthday girl Sshura opted for a red crop top, and pants and topped it with a coat.

    article_image3

    Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma looked dashing as he slayed in the denim jacket and ripped jeans.

    article_image4

    Arbaaz Khan's sister Arpita Khan wore a black and red long top and leggings as she posed with her kids.

    article_image5

    Salman Khan did not wait to pose for the paparazzi and went straight inside the party venue. He wore a green shirt and jeans.

    article_image6

    Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrived at the party with her husband Atul Agnihotri and was seen in a brown outfit.

    article_image7

    lulia Vantur also attended the party and opted for a little brown shirt and pants look. She finished her look with a black sling bag. 

