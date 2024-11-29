AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce news: Reconciliation possible between couple? Here's what lawyer said

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce shocked fans. Their lawyer discussed custody, alimony, and hinted that reconciliation remains a possibility, despite their emotional separation after 29 years.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

After 29 years of marriage, music legends AR Rahman and Saira Banu startled fans by divorcing. In a joint statement, the pair described how extremely taxing the decision was. Rahman had hoped for a lavish 30th anniversary celebration, but it never happened.

 

article_image2

In a recent YouTube interview, their divorce lawyer Vandana Shah discussed the ongoing proceedings.  She addressed concerns about their three children, revealing that custody has not been decided yet. Shah clarified that since some children are adults, they have the freedom to choose where they want to live.

 

article_image3

Shah refused to provide specifics when questioned about alimony, but she did guarantee that Saira Banu is not driven by money. She emphasized that Banu’s character was not money-driven and that the divorce was not about financial settlements, but about other personal issues between the couple.

 

article_image4

Shah also mentioned that reconciliation is still possible. She shared her optimistic view, stating that she hasn’t ruled out the chance of them getting back together. While their separation was painful, Shah maintained that there was always hope for love and healing in relationships.

