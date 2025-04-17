- Home
- AR Rahman opens up on health, personal life, and upcoming projects; Here's what he said
A.R. Rahman revealed his recent health scare linked to fasting and a plant-based diet, expressed gratitude to fans, and shared exciting updates on his personal life and upcoming music projects.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 01:54 PM
1 Min read
Music director A.R. Rahman has been in the news recently. His announcement of separating from his wife Saira Banu last year made national headlines. He was hospitalized due to dehydration last month and received treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.
In a recent interview with India Today, A.R. Rahman spoke about his health scare. He explained his hospitalization was due to stomach issues resulting from fasting and switching to a plant-based diet. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.
A.R. Rahman addressed his personal life becoming public, acknowledging the ups and downs. He expressed gratitude for his fans, who consider him a superhero, and the overwhelming love and blessings he receives.
A.R. Rahman is busy with his music tour. He has a concert scheduled at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 3rd. He will also be touring 18 cities in the US this year with his 'Wonderment' concert. He is also composing music for Kamal Haasan's film 'Dak Life'.
