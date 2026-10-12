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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Apporva's Remuneration for 3 Weeks Sparks Curiosity-How Much Did She Earn?
How much did Apporva earn during her three-week stay in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house? Here's what to know about her reported remuneration, weekly pay and total earnings during the reality show.
Apoorva gets eliminated in three weeks
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 saw a shocking twist in the fifth week. Wild card entry Apoorva ended her journey on the show. She tried hard to make a mark with her gameplay from day one. But she did not get the expected support from the audience. She finally had to leave the house in the fifth week. Fans are now actively discussing her sudden elimination and her total remuneration.
Apoorva enters as wild card
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 kicked off on September 7. The show gave a chance to commoners selected through Agni Pariksha 2. Apoorva stepped into the house as a wild card contestant. Mithilesh also entered the house along with her in the third week. Mithilesh walked away with the Rs 15 lakh suitcase offer. Apoorva stayed back to continue her game.
Apoorva grabbed the captaincy chance as soon as she entered. Everyone expected her to impress the audience with her game. But her journey wrapped up in the fifth week due to heavy competition and low voting. Apoorva broke down in tears on stage with host Nagarjuna after her elimination.
Apoorva remuneration
Apoorva reportedly charged around Rs 75,000 per week for Bigg Boss Telugu 10. The show makers usually pay lower amounts to commoner contestants. Apoorva locked her deal for Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 per week. She survived in the house for exactly three weeks. She will take home a total remuneration of Rs 2.25 lakhs for her stint. Apoorva now stands as one of the lowest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss house.
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