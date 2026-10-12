Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 kicked off on September 7. The show gave a chance to commoners selected through Agni Pariksha 2. Apoorva stepped into the house as a wild card contestant. Mithilesh also entered the house along with her in the third week. Mithilesh walked away with the Rs 15 lakh suitcase offer. Apoorva stayed back to continue her game.

Apoorva grabbed the captaincy chance as soon as she entered. Everyone expected her to impress the audience with her game. But her journey wrapped up in the fifth week due to heavy competition and low voting. Apoorva broke down in tears on stage with host Nagarjuna after her elimination.