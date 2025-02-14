Aparna Balamurali makes it to Forbes India 30 under 30 list; Check

Forbes India 30 Under 30: While star heroines like Samantha, Trisha, Nayanthara, and Rashmika are prominent, a surprising heroine has secured a spot on the Forbes list for 2025. Who is this unexpected actress?

Every year, the renowned American magazine Forbes releases a list of 30 of the most popular individuals in India. This year, Forbes has released its list of 30 under 30 for the year 2025. In this list, only one person has secured a place in the entertainment category. You'll be truly shocked to know their name

Aparna Balamurali has secured a spot on this list. Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf has also found a place in this category. Their inclusion is based on their popularity last year. Last year, Aparna Balamurali acted in the Tamil film 'Raayan', directed by and starring Dhanush

Aparna Balamurali, who acted in Malayalam films 'Kishkindha Kaandam' and 'Rudram', impressed with her unique acting style and left her mark

Aparna Balamurali made her film debut in 2016 with the Malayalam film 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram'. She later acted in Tamil films like 'Ettu Thotakkal' and 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'. In 2020, she starred opposite Suriya in 'Soorarai Pottru (Aakasam Nee Haddu)', directed by Sudha Kongara. She also received the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in this film

