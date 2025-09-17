Anushka Shetty to Tabu: Bollywood Divas Over 40 Who Stayed Unmarried by Choice
In the film industry, several leading actresses over 40 have chosen to remain unmarried, prioritizing their careers or personal choices. Here’s a look at the star heroines who continue to embrace singlehood.
Heroines in the film industry are always a hot topic. While many marry mid-career, some are still single after 40. Let's look at some of these famous unmarried actresses.
Trisha
A top actress for over 20 years, Trisha has worked with major stars. Her engagement to Varun Manian was called off, and she remains single despite dating rumors.
Anushka Shetty
At 43, 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty is still single. Rumors of a relationship with Prabhas persist, but both claim they are just friends. She's enjoying her single life.
Tabu
At 53, 90s star Tabu remains unmarried. Despite rumors linking her to Ajay Devgn and Nagarjuna, she has stated she gave up on the idea of marriage long ago.
Nagma
A top 90s heroine, Nagma is over 50 and unmarried. Her rumored affair with cricketer Sourav Ganguly was a hot topic but didn't last. She is now active in politics.
Sushmita Sen
Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen is 49 and unmarried. A single mother to two adopted daughters, she believes marriage isn't the only path to happiness.
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel, known for 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' and 'Badri,' is over 45 and single. Despite several relationships, none led to marriage. She continues to act in films.
Shobana
A star of the 80s and 90s, Shobana is over 51 and single. A renowned dancer, she believes life can be happy even when alone, and marriage isn't the only source of joy.