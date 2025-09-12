- Home
Tollywood star Anushka Shetty has announced a surprising social media break soon after the release of her film Ghati. Her decision has sparked curiosity among fans, with speculations about whether it hints at a career pause or marriage plans.
A Surprise for Fans from Anushka
South star Anushka Shetty gave her fans an unexpected shock. She revealed that she has decided to stay away from social media for a while. She posted a handwritten note on her social media accounts. This post has now gone viral.
Before the Audience with Ghati
Anushka's 'Ghati' was released on September 5th. This action entertainer, directed by Krish and co-starring Vikram Prabhu, received a mixed response. However, Anushka's performance was critically acclaimed. It is noteworthy that she took a break from social media just days after actively participating in the film's promotions.
Sweetie Bids Adieu to Social Media
In her post, Anushka Shetty said, "Switching from blue light to candlelight. Taking a break from social media to reconnect with the world beyond scrolling, where we truly began." She also messaged her fans that she would be back soon with more stories and love, and to always keep smiling.
Wants to Play a Villain
New Film Announcement Soon
Anushka said that she is currently listening to new stories and has good projects lined up. She said she would announce an interesting Telugu film soon, along with her first Malayalam film. Expectations were high for 'Ghati' as it was her second film with Krish after 'Vedam'. But the film failed to meet them. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Anushka's next projects.