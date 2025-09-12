Image Credit : instagram/ Anushka Shetty

Anushka said that she is currently listening to new stories and has good projects lined up. She said she would announce an interesting Telugu film soon, along with her first Malayalam film. Expectations were high for 'Ghati' as it was her second film with Krish after 'Vedam'. But the film failed to meet them. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Anushka's next projects.