Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Ishani caught red-handed stealing; Read on
High drama unfolds in Anupamaa! Parag exposes Khushali and kicks her out. Aryan claims to be Parag's son and confesses his love for Mahi. Will Anupamaa uncover Mahi and Aryan's secret?
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 02:58 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Chaos ensues in Anupamaa as Parag discovers Khushali's truth and throws her out of the house.
Image Credit : Social Media
Prem's anger flares upon seeing Aryan while bringing food for Parag. Aryan asserts himself as Parag's son.
Image Credit : Social Media
Aryan assures Mahi of his love. Mahi dreams of becoming the Kothari family's daughter-in-law and starts using Aryan.
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupamaa and Khushali discover Aryan and Mahi's affair. What will Anupamaa do next?
Image Credit : Social Media
Ishani attempts to steal from Anupamaa's house but is caught red-handed by Raghav. Anupamaa reprimands her severely.
