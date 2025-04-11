Anupamaa Spoiler: Prem begs Khayati for forgiveness; Read on

Entertainment
The drama in Anupamaa is intensifying. The truth about Khayati and Mohit's relationship is revealed, shocking everyone
Prem will accuse Khayati and Parag of being responsible for his mother Gayatri's death. Anil will then reveal the whole truth to Prem
Anil will say that your mother was mentally ill and that is why she committed suicide. Khayati never took her place. Prem will be shocked to learn this truth
After hearing this, Prem apologizes to Khayati. After this, Prem and Rahi try to reason with Mohit. Anupamaa also supports them, but he doesn't listen
Meanwhile, Moti Ba labels Khayati as selfish. She also accuses her of not wanting to take on the responsibility of a mother. Parag tells Khayati to leave the house
Hearing this, Khayati falls at Parag's feet and apologizes, but Parag is not affected and he leaves. She apologizes to everyone. Then Anupamaa and Prem support Khayati
Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter
Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: 7 actresses and their no-makeup looks
Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's movie to release on THIS platform
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King': Suhana to start shooting from THIS date