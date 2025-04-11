Entertainment

Anupamaa Spoiler: Prem begs Khayati for forgiveness; Read on

Everyone is shocked by the revelation

The drama in Anupamaa is intensifying. The truth about Khayati and Mohit's relationship is revealed, shocking everyone

Prem will learn the truth

Prem will accuse Khayati and Parag of being responsible for his mother Gayatri's death. Anil will then reveal the whole truth to Prem

The reason for Prem's mother's suicide

Anil will say that your mother was mentally ill and that is why she committed suicide. Khayati never took her place. Prem will be shocked to learn this truth

Prem apologizes to Khayati

After hearing this, Prem apologizes to Khayati. After this, Prem and Rahi try to reason with Mohit. Anupamaa also supports them, but he doesn't listen

Moti Ba accuses Khayati

Meanwhile, Moti Ba labels Khayati as selfish. She also accuses her of not wanting to take on the responsibility of a mother. Parag tells Khayati to leave the house

What's special in the show?

Hearing this, Khayati falls at Parag's feet and apologizes, but Parag is not affected and he leaves. She apologizes to everyone. Then Anupamaa and Prem support Khayati

