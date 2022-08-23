Anupamaa: Know Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna and others fee per episode

Learn how much TV star Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and others get paid for every episode of India's most popular TV show 'Anupamaa.'

Photo Courtesy: Anupamaa

Today, we'll discuss the income and net worth of the actors who play major roles in the programme. The media report claimed that Rupali Ganguly had increased her per day fee from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Her net worth is estimated to be in the range of Rs. 21-25 crores.

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj, is reportedly getting a paycheque of Rs 1.5 lakh daily. His net worth is identical to Rupali's, which is between Rs. 21 and 25 crores.

Gaurav Khanna, alias Anuj Kapadia, joined the show nearly two years later. His relationship with Rupali helped him catch viewers' attention and resulted to a high TRP. Gaurav Khanna gets paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs per day. According to the report, his net worth is between Rs 79.8410.

Regarding other actors, Madalsa Sharma, who portrays Kavya in Anupamaa, earns Rs. 30,000 each episode. Her net worth ranges between Rs. 14 and 20 crores.



Aashish Mehrotra, who portrays Anupama's son Paritosh in the programme, costs Rs. 33,000 each episode and has an estimated net worth of Rs. 7-10 crores.



