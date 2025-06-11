Anupama Spoiler alert: Anupama to reunite with Anuj post leap? Check here
Anupama and Rahi face off in Mumbai, leading to a dramatic confrontation. Prarthana's pregnancy brings a shocking new twist to the story
| Published : Jun 11 2025, 06:07 PM
1 Min read
The drama continues in 'Anupama' post-leap, with Anupama now living in Mumbai. Rahi arrives in Mumbai, searching for her.
Rahi and Anupama have an emotional encounter in Mumbai, ending with Rahi pushing Anupama away.
Rahi blames Anupama for ruining her relationships and pushes her away to prevent her from seeing Prem.
Rahi takes Prem to a hotel to avoid Anupama. However, Anupama sees them and is happy about their love.
Prarthana discovers she's pregnant and tells Kinjal that Gautam is the father, claiming he forced himself on her.
Anupama becomes a successful dance teacher in Mumbai, and rumors suggest Anuj might return. Exciting twists are expected.
