Entertainment

Anupama to YRKKH: Upcoming twists this week in TV shows

This week's episodes of popular Indian television shows promise major drama and intrigue. Anupamaa will see a 15-year leap, while Aditya turns into a psycho lover in Jhanak

Anupamaa

Anupamaa will soon take a 15-year leap, leading to a change in the entire star cast

Jhanak

After Jhanak's surgery, Aditya becomes obsessed with her, transforming into a psycho lover

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding after much drama. However, Ruhi will create problems in their lives

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will introduce a new villain in the lives of Rajat and Savi

Megha Barse Re

In Megha Barse Re, Arjun and Megha's affair will be exposed, leading to Megha's defamation

Udaan

Udaan will feature Sachin reuniting with his wife, leading to a dramatic confrontation

Durga

Pranali Rathod's show 'Durga' will see new twists as it struggles in TRP ratings. Durga will face trouble due to her love

