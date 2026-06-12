Kher revealed that the actual shoot was a straightforward one, where he only had to perform in front of a green screen while technology would create the final visuals later. However, the actor decided to take the idea further by creating his own football fantasy using pictures from the shoot.

In his imagined world, Kher found himself wearing an India jersey, stepping onto a football field, surrounded by teammates, opponents and cheering fans. He described the transformation as an example of how creativity can turn a simple moment into something extraordinary.