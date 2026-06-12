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Anupam Kher’s Unexpected Football Fantasy Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Goes Viral - Check PHOTOS
Anupam Kher surprised fans by turning a simple green screen advertisement shoot into a creative football fantasy. The actor shared imaginative visuals of himself playing for India, showcasing the power of technology and creativity.
Anupam Kher Turns Footballer
Veteran actor Anupam Kher surprised fans with a creative take on a recent advertisement shoot, transforming a simple green screen setup into an imaginary football world. Dressed in football gear, the actor used his imagination to picture himself representing India on a grand football stage.
Green Screen Shoot Turns Into World Cup Dream
Kher revealed that the actual shoot was a straightforward one, where he only had to perform in front of a green screen while technology would create the final visuals later. However, the actor decided to take the idea further by creating his own football fantasy using pictures from the shoot.
In his imagined world, Kher found himself wearing an India jersey, stepping onto a football field, surrounded by teammates, opponents and cheering fans. He described the transformation as an example of how creativity can turn a simple moment into something extraordinary.
‘Made In India’ Fantasy Powered By Creativity
Sharing glimpses from the concept, Kher called it a “Made in India” fantasy driven by imagination and enthusiasm. He highlighted how creativity does not depend on expensive locations, huge budgets or realistic setups, and can create experiences beyond the boundaries of reality.
Fans Appreciate Actor’s Creative Vision
The actor’s post showcased his playful side and his ability to blend technology with storytelling. His football-themed imagination received attention from fans, with many appreciating the unique way he celebrated creativity and the spirit of the game.
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