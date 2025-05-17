Animal to Race 3: 7 films where Bobby Deol played the role of villain
Bobby Deol is back as a villain. His next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, releases on June 12th. Pawan Kalyan stars as the hero. Let's explore Bobby Deol's villainous roles in various films
| Published : May 17 2025, 01:25 PM
2 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
In Badal (2000), directed by Raj Kanwar, Bobby Deol played Rajvir, who becomes a terrorist to avenge his family's murder. The film performed averagely at the box office, earning ₹15.38 crore.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, Bichhoo (2000) features Bobby Deol as Jeeva, a professional killer due to circumstances. This average film earned ₹10.69 crore.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
In Shakalaka Boom Boom (2007), directed by Suneel Darshan, Bobby Deol plays Ayan Joshi, a selfish and envious music artist. The film flopped, earning only ₹6.78 crore.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
In Race 3 (2018), directed by Remo D'Souza, Bobby Deol plays the villain Yash, son of arms dealer Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor). The film, starring Salman Khan, earned ₹166.40 crore and had an average performance.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
In Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bobby Deol plays the villain Abrar Haq. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was a blockbuster, earning ₹556.36 crore in India.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Kanguva (2024), a Tamil film directed by Siva, stars Suriya in a double lead role. Bobby Deol plays the main villain, Udhran. The film was a disaster, earning only ₹70.02 crore.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
In Dakku Maharaj (2025), directed by Bobby Kolli, Bobby Deol plays the villain Balwant Singh Thakur opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. The Telugu film flopped, earning ₹90.93 crore in India.
