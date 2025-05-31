Animal to Brahmastra: A look at Ranbir Kapoor’s top-grossing movies
How much did Ranbir Kapoor's films earn at the box office? Find out the budget and collections of his hit and flop movies.
| Published : May 31 2025, 04:56 PM
1 Min read
Animal
Released in 2023, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was made on a budget of ₹100 crore and earned ₹556.36 crore.
Brahmastra
Released in 2022, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, made on a ₹410 crore budget, grossed ₹257.44 crore.
Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, released in 2018 with a ₹96 crore budget, earned ₹342.53 crore.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
The 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, had a ₹40 crore budget and collected ₹188.57 crore.
Barfi!
Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi!, made on a ₹35 crore budget, earned ₹112.15 crore in 2012.
Anjaana Anjaani
The 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani, with Ranbir Kapoor, had a ₹38 crore budget and grossed ₹40.29 crore.
Raajneeti
Ranbir Kapoor's Raajneeti, released in 2010, was made on a ₹45 crore budget and earned ₹93.66 crore.
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
The 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, had a ₹25 crore budget and made ₹64.60 crore.
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Ranbir Kapoor's Bachna Ae Haseeno, made on a ₹23 crore budget, earned ₹36.19 crore in 2008.
