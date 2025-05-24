Bollywood’s most private superstar just made a rare public move, and it’s not on the silver screen. It’s in the debut ad campaign for GABIT’s Smart Ring — a next-gen wearable designed to help you track, act on, and improve your health, effortlessly. Built for people who want to sleep better, move more, recover faster, and take charge of their well-being, without adding another screen to their life, the GABIT Smart Ring is fast becoming the easiest way to start living healthier.

The ad film launching this week across Instagram, YouTube, OTT platforms, and more brings humour, style, and a dose of real-life relatability to a category that’s often clinical or complicated. Ranbir Kapoor, known for keeping his personal life under wraps, opens up in this campaign in a way that is refreshingly authentic.

Ranbir was a natural choice for this collaboration. He lives the lifestyle Gabit stands for — balanced, intentional, and focused on the fundamentals: fitness, nutrition, sleep, and stress. What also stands out is that Ranbir doesn’t endorse everything. He partners only with missions he truly connects with, making this collaboration not just credible but meaningful. He has even been using the Gabit Smart Ring for the last 6 months.

On why he joined GABIT, Ranbir says: “What I liked about GABIT is how effortless it makes staying healthy. No noise, no distractions. Just one smart ring that does it all - and looks good doing it.” Gaurav Gupta, Founder of GABIT, says: "We’re building GABIT as more than just a product. It’s a movement - a shift in mindset. And with Ranbir Kapoor on board, we’re bringing this movement into every home across India — because good health should be accessible to everyone. We believe health should be simple, sustainable, and personalised – something you actually enjoy doing. We hope to inspire millions to take that first step towards better health — with the GABIT Smart Ring."

Arpana Shahi, Founder of Gabit, added: "Health in India has always been reactive. Something we think about only when something goes wrong. With Ranbir on board, we’re changing that story. When someone like him champions rest, recovery, and everyday health, it normalizes a new kind of wellness culture – one that's proactive, preventive, and here to stay."

Launched in 2024, GABIT is a longevity-focused venture backed by $9.5 million in seed funding from Norwest Venture Partners, along with angel investors including Amit Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, and Kunal Shah. What sets GABIT apart is its full-stack ecosystem designed to empower people to live healthier and longer. From the all-in-one Smart Ring that tracks sleep, activity, heart rate, recovery, and more, to AI-powered tools like PEP – your personal health coach, to science-backed skincare and personalised fitness and nutrition plans - GABIT brings it all together to make health tech-powered, and deeply human.

Whether you’re starting small or aiming big, GABIT’s ecosystem helps you build healthier habits across 4 interconnected pillars of health – fitness, food, sleep, and stress — all in one place.

About Gabit Gabit is a one-stop platform for all your health and wellness needs— offering high-impact solutions through health wearables, health tech products, skincare products, personalised nutrition and fitness plans, and more— all backed by science and technology. Gabit’s mission is to help you live healthier and longer. Gabit is built on the principle that health is interconnected, combining the four pillars of fitness, nutrition, sleep, and stress. This integrated approach to health is what sets Gabit apart from the rest.