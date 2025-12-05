- Home
Based on the short story 'Kodithuni,' the movie 'Angammal,' directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan, has been released in theaters. Let's check out its review.
Angammal Movie Review
'Angammal' is a film based on the short story 'Kodithuni' by the famous Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Perumal Murugan. Geetha Kailasam stars as Angammal.
Angammal Movie's Story
Geetha Kailasam has two sons. She's stubborn and her word is final. When her doctor son gets engaged, he wants her to wear a blouse to fit in. This sparks a huge family fight.
Angammal Movie Review
Geetha Kailasam is a revelation as Angammal, with her tattoos and cigar habit. Saran shines as the stressed lover, while Naadodigal Barani delivers a nuanced performance.
Angammal Movie's Review
Anjoy Samuel's cinematography is noteworthy. The music and sound design are fantastic. Director Vipin Radhakrishnan is praised for adapting the simple story into a realistic film.
