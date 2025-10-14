- Home
- Entertainment
- Aneet Padda Birthday Special: A Look at Saiyaara Star’s, Career, Education and more
Aneet Padda Birthday Special: A Look at Saiyaara Star’s, Career, Education and more
Aneet Padda, who rose to fame with her lead role in the blockbuster Saiyaara, turns 23 today. Born on October 14, 2002, in Amritsar, she became a national crush instantly.
Aneet Padda completed her schooling at Spring Dale Senior School in Amritsar before stepping into the world of modeling, which eventually paved the way for her entry into the film industry.
While pursuing modeling, Aneet Padda didn’t put her education on hold. She successfully graduated with a degree in Political Science from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, balancing academics and passion seamlessly.
Saiyaara may be Aneet Padda’s first film as a lead actress, but it wasn’t her Bollywood debut. She began her film journey with a supporting role in the 2022 Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky.
In Salaam Venky, Aneet Padda played the role of Vishal Jethwa’s girlfriend. Though both had limited screen time, their performances left a lasting impression and marked Aneet’s quiet yet notable entry into Bollywood.
Before 'Saiyaara', Aneet Padda entered the OTT space with her first web series, 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' playing Ruhi, who struggles with her parents' tense relationship.
Before making waves with Saiyaara in 2025, Aneet Padda appeared in the OTT series Yeh Sapno Ka Safar on Waves. The show also featured Dalai Manchanda in a key role and received praise for its fresh cast.
Speaking of 'Saiyaara', it's said that director Mohit Suri wasn't happy with her audition. The film's lead actor, Ahaan Panday, convinced Suri to give Aneet a second chance.
'Saiyaara' made Aneet an overnight national crush. Her chemistry with Ahaan Panday was so loved, the film grossed over ₹570.3 crore, becoming 2025's third biggest Indian film.
Regarding her upcoming projects, Aneet is reuniting with director Nitya Mehra after 'Big Girls Don't Cry' for a courtroom drama titled 'Nyay', also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Aneet Padda is not just a model and actress; she is also a singer. She lent her voice to the song 'Masoom' from the web series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'.