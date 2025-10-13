Aneet Padda, known for Saiyaara, walked the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘Bejeweled’ collection, showcasing intricate, jewel-inspired couture. The line celebrated Indian heritage through draped silhouettes, rich fabrics, and ornate embellishments.

'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda looked captivating as she turned the showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani's collection 'Bejeweled' at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI's grand finale.

Dazzling in a Tahiliani golden beige outfit, her look perfectly blended traditional and contemporary design, featuring intricate shimmering and crystal work. Her confident and elegant walk left everyone in awe.



Aneet gained widespread attention for her performance in Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, also starring Ahaan Panday. The film has been praised for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

The official Instagram handle posted picture from the show with a brief description in the caption, "House Of Lakme Grand Finale X Tarun Tahiliani present 'Bejewelled' at Lakme Fashion Week In Partnership With FDCI. For Tarun Tahiliani, jewels are metaphors for light, transformation, and the timeless glamour of our culture. To be bejeweled in India is to be adorned not only with gems, but with memory, craft, and the textures of the land itself."

"The collection opens in black and gold armour-like jackets, kimonos, and jewel-printed bombers, moving into draped dresses, chiffons, and satins in jewel tones of emerald, aubergine, amethyst, and ruby. Pearls shimmer as belts, bags, and talismans, treasures carried against the body. Draping reigns throughout, even in shoes and sculpted evening gowns that balance sensuality with ease. The crescendo arrives in metallic crushed tissues, dull gold, rose, silver, paired with diamonds in spirit and in form. Light, sculptural, and radiant, the line embodies Tarun's vision of India Modern: heritage reinterpreted with western construction, restraint, and fluidity. In Bejewelled, adornment becomes identity, the woman herself is the jewel," it concluded.





