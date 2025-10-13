"Ahaan Panday's recent Instagram post featuring cozy moments with co-star Aneet Padda has set the internet abuzz, reigniting rumors of a real-life romance. The shared pictures from a Coldplay concert ahead of Aneet's 23rd birthday.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are being making headlines these days after their sizzling chemistry on the screens in the movie Saiyaara. The duo won over the audience with their effortless performances, but now it is their bond off-screen that is making headlines.

The latest Instagram stories that Ahaan Panday dedicated to Aneet left the fans wondering if the guy confirmed their relationship status.

Did Ahaan Panday Just Confirm Relationship With Co star Aneet Padda

Both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their entry into Bollywood through Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films. Their on-screen chemistry spilled into a sort of friendship out during promotions and red-carpet appearances and became objective observers after a while.

The moment that Ahaan and Aneet started posting warm much-hyped posts on the social platform about each other, fans started speculating about a romance brewing. Ahaan would often compliment Aneet's performances, and Aneet reciprocated with equally affectionate write-ups. And what started as mere friendliness soon triggered dating rumors over fan pages and entertainment portals.

Ahaan's Instagram post that sent social media wild

On the day of Aneet's 23rd birthday, Ahaan posted a series of cozy pictures on Instagram that went viral within minutes. The carousel consisted of candid selfies, moments of laughter, and sightings from what looked like a Coldplay concert date night.

Along with those pictures, Ahaan wrote an emotional caption interpreted by fans as more than just a friendly act of appreciation. Comments on the post started pouring in, like "You two look perfect together" and "Finally it is official", with #AhaanAneet trending on social media within hours.

While neither of them officially confirmed the relationship, their visible comfort and affection towards each other in the photos spoke for themselves, hence implying that they truly might be the newest couple in Bollywood.

Industry Rumors and PR Speculations

There are reports circulating in the entertainment-verse about the actors being told to keep their relationship under wraps because it would divert their focus on building their burgeoning careers from undue media scrutiny in the initial time of their careers, as said by source from the production house.

While reports recommend Ahaan and Aneet are in a committed relationship, a YRF source close to Aditya Chopra said, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship''