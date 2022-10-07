5 BOLD and SEXY pictures of ‘Goodbye’ actor Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Goodbye’ that has hit the theatres today, on Friday, October 7. The film’s opening day box office collection is predicted to be around Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, take a look at Rashmika’s five hottest looks that she posted on her social media.

The much-awaited Bollywood debut of South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is finally here! Her film ‘Goodbye’, in which she has been cast along with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, hit the theatres on Friday, proving the audience with a plate full of the dynamic, emotional and sensitive acts from the actors. While the film is now for the audience to review, check out Rashimika’s five hottest looks of all time, along with a look at the opening day box office prediction of ‘Goodbye’.

After winning the hearts of people with her performance in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, fans of Rashmika Mandanna had been eagerly waiting for her Bollywood project. Their wish has finally come true with ‘Goodbye’. Per media reports, the film is predicted to have an opening of Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. ALSO READ: Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor and family

Rashmika Mandanna, who has set the internet on fire with her sizzling and sexy looks on social media, will be seen in a rather de-glam look in ‘Goodbye’. She plays the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the film. ALSO READ: 5 rarely seen photos of ‘Taali’ actor Sushmita Sen

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the time when she was massively trolled for a kissing scene with actor Vijay Deverakonda in the film ‘Dear Comrade.’ There have been multiple rumours about Rashmika dating Vijay.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram