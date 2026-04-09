Ananya Panday’s “So Positive” initiative focuses on helping children deal with exam anxiety in a more compassionate way. Instead of pushing comparison or unrealistic expectations, the campaign highlights the importance of recognising each child’s individuality.

In collaboration with Nick India’s “Pressure Ko Bolo Bye” campaign, the idea is simple—shift the focus from marks to mental well-being. Parents are encouraged to support their children by understanding their learning styles and nurturing confidence rather than competition.