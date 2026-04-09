Ananya Panday Joins Nick India to Help Kids Beat Exam Stress; Read On
Actress Ananya Panday teams up with Nick India to ease exam stress through a playful, child-first initiative that encourages confidence, open conversations, and healthier ways to handle pressure
A Child-First Approach to Exam Stress
Ananya Panday’s “So Positive” initiative focuses on helping children deal with exam anxiety in a more compassionate way. Instead of pushing comparison or unrealistic expectations, the campaign highlights the importance of recognising each child’s individuality.
In collaboration with Nick India’s “Pressure Ko Bolo Bye” campaign, the idea is simple—shift the focus from marks to mental well-being. Parents are encouraged to support their children by understanding their learning styles and nurturing confidence rather than competition.
Turning Stress into Playful Relief
To bring the message to life, Ananya Panday participated in an engaging on-ground activity with Nick’s popular characters Chikoo and Bunty. Children wrote their exam worries on balloons, which were then popped to reveal easy, practical stress-relief actions.
This interactive approach made the concept relatable and fun, showing kids that dealing with pressure doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Small actions—like pausing, sharing feelings, or simply letting go—can go a long way in easing anxiety.
“Exams Don’t Define You” – Ananya’s Message
Drawing from her own childhood, Ananya Panday emphasised that exams are only a small part of life’s larger journey. She highlighted the importance of stepping back, breathing, and not letting pressure take over.
She also praised the initiative for encouraging open conversations between children and parents. According to her, even simple habits—talking about stress or taking short breaks—can help students approach exams with a healthier and more positive mindset.
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