Ananya Pandey impressed fans at The Bads of Bollywood premiere with her tanned look, confidently shutting down trolls. She’s set to star in Tu Meri Main Tera, releasing on December 31.

At the recent premiere of The Bads of Bollywood, actress Ananya Panday turned heads with her stunning appearance. Dressed in a white embellished gown, she confidently flaunted her tanned look, drawing praise from many fans. However, some viewers weren’t impressed and took to social media to criticize her tan, calling it “fake” and uneven.

In a video from the event, Ananya was seen posing for the paparazzi, showcasing her bronzed skin. Some users commented, “The fake tan isn’t done right; it should have at least been even,” while others noted, “The face and body tan colors don’t match.” One sarcastic remark read, “This is what happens when I use all the bronzer in summer.”

Ananya responded to the criticism with wit and confidence, posting a video on her Instagram Stories captioned, “I’m a fan of the tan.” This playful comeback earned her applause from fans who admired her ability to own her look without getting bogged down by negativity.

Many fans expressed their support, praising her for embracing her tanned skin. Comments included, “I love how she’s flaunting her tan,” and “She’s showing off her tanning like it’s nothing, truly beautiful.” Another Instagram user added, “The tan she has is truly amazing.”

Ananya also shared a video from the premiere on her Instagram, captioning it, “Why does being bad feel so good? Shining for #TheBadsOfBollywood, which is now available on @netflix. It’s amazing, watch it.” Actress Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the post with heart and heart-eyes emojis, showing support for Ananya.

Friendship Woes Spark Speculation

Before the premiere, Ananya stirred conversations with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a broken heart pendant inscribed with “BEST” and “FRIENDS.” The accompanying quote read, “Ending friendships is more painful than romantic relationships.” This led fans to speculate whether she was referring to her close friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, or Navya Naveli Nanda.

Upcoming Film: ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

On the professional front, Ananya is set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 31. The cast also includes veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in prominent roles.