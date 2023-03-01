Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD rain dance in Karela Man Pat Jayi is too romantic

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Fans love to see Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua together in movies and music videos. Their song ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ goes viral

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri songs are becoming increasingly popular. In addition, Bhojpuri films and videos continue to make news today.

    Nirahua and Amrapali are the most popular duo in the industry. Fans like seeing them in movies and music videos together. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Once again, a bold video of theirs is going popular on social media. The song is sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kalpana.

    In this rain dance video, you can see Amrapali and Nirahua. Both of them are seen getting intimate with each other.

    This on-screen couple's daring relationship on 'Karela Man Pat Jayi' is driving viewers insane. Amrapali looks immensely sensual in a green saree, making Nirahua go wild.

    Amrapali and Nirahua's passionate video romance is something you should not miss. Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to disco for the first time in Delhi

    This video is creating buzz on social media. The song has received 18,535,442 views so far. Fans are also seen showering comments in this video.

    For the uninitiated, Dinesh Lal Yadav & Kalpana have given their voice to the song. This video is setting the flames high on the Internet. Also Read: Alaya F raises the hotness in her alluring BOLD black bikini; check out her sizzling pictures

