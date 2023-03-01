When Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to disco for the first time in Delhi

Gulmohar star Manoj Bajpayee shared his first disco experience with Shah Rukh Khan in Delhi; here's what he said

Despite his enormous popularity, Manoj Bajpayee maintains a modest profile and a down-to-earth demeanour. He is a critically regarded performer who only speaks when necessary. The National Award-winning actor has appeared in films such as Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, and others.

Not only has he been in films, but he has also appeared in web series such as The Family Man and others. The actor promoting his latest film Gulmohar remembers the first time he went to a disco.

Manoj Bajpayee recalled the day Shah Rukh Khan accompanied him to a discotheque in a recent interview with Curly Tales. He had spent significant time in Delhi for college and theatre, but had never been to a theatre. He had never known such a life because he was born in a tiny village in Bihar.

Manoj said that Shah Rukh Khan took him to his first discotheque. The actor indicated he was wearing slippers, and they managed to arrange shoes somehow.

Manoj Bajpayee stated that he learned what a club is when he visited Ghungroo in Delhi. He remembered people dancing there, but he was sitting in a corner, sipping wine. Apparently, this was Manoj Bajpayee's first time visiting a disco. Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma in 1998, catapulted him to prominence.

He is now preparing for the release of his forthcoming flick Gulmohar. Star Studios is producing it in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth, and Simran also appear in the family drama. Gulmohar will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3rd.

Meanwhile, Manoj has a third season of Raj & DK's hit online programme The Family Man. Following two excellent seasons, the public is now anticipating The Family Man 3.