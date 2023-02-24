Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY bedroom song: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's video is best for newly married couples-WATCH

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's bold dance moves in the song 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' from the film Mokama 0 KM is going viral
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri artists have returned with yet another sexy song video, 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor,' which has gone viral.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song, sung by Rajnish and Kalpana Patowary, features Nirahua and Amrapali in a passionate and romantic avatar, and their 'Palang Tod' romance is enough to get the blood boiling. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are noted for their on-screen and off-screen relationship. Nirahua and Amrapali have worked together in several Bhojpuri films, and fans love their on-screen chemistry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali can be seen torturing one other in the most sensual way possible. Nirahua and Amrapali's captivating looks add to the song's allure.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video's centrepiece is an intimate session in which Nirahua teases Amrapali. They have a palang tod romance that will leave the audience wanting more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali were dressed casually for the song, which was shot in a bedroom to highlight their sizzling chemistry. The song has already earned millions of views on YouTube. Fans are obsessed with Nirahua and Amrapali's chemistry in the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali have appeared in multiple Bhojpuri films together, and audiences like their on-screen chemistry. They have already provided numerous hit songs, and 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' is just another addition to their list of great collaborations. The song was an instant hit among Bhojpuri music fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet to Hublot King Power, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star RBA

    Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star

    Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this RBA

    Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say vma

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Farmer in Solapur shockingly earns only Rs 2.49 net profile on sale of 512 kg onions snt

    Maharashtra: Farmer in Solapur shockingly earns only Rs 2.49 net profile on sale of 512 kg onions

    UPSC CSE 2023: Odisha govt to provide free IAS coaching to aspirants; know where to apply, deadline - adt

    UPSC CSE 2023: Odisha govt to provide free IAS coaching to aspirants; know where to apply, deadline

    Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet to Hublot King Power, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star RBA

    Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star

    Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89 AJR

    Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89

    football MLS Is Inter Miami keen on signing Lionel Messi Sergio Busquets Coach Phil Neville gives 'game-changing' response snt

    MLS: Is Inter Miami keen on signing Messi, Busquets? Coach Neville gives 'game-changing' response

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon