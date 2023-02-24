Amrapali Dubey SEXY bedroom song: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's video is best for newly married couples-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's bold dance moves in the song 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' from the film Mokama 0 KM is going viral



The Bhojpuri artists have returned with yet another sexy song video, 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor,' which has gone viral.

The song, sung by Rajnish and Kalpana Patowary, features Nirahua and Amrapali in a passionate and romantic avatar, and their 'Palang Tod' romance is enough to get the blood boiling. (WATCH VIDEO)

Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are noted for their on-screen and off-screen relationship. Nirahua and Amrapali have worked together in several Bhojpuri films, and fans love their on-screen chemistry.



In the video, Nirahua and Amrapali can be seen torturing one other in the most sensual way possible. Nirahua and Amrapali's captivating looks add to the song's allure.

The video's centrepiece is an intimate session in which Nirahua teases Amrapali. They have a palang tod romance that will leave the audience wanting more.

Nirahua and Amrapali were dressed casually for the song, which was shot in a bedroom to highlight their sizzling chemistry. The song has already earned millions of views on YouTube. Fans are obsessed with Nirahua and Amrapali's chemistry in the song.

