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Amitabh Bachchan’s Desh Premee Completes 44 Years, Double Role Still Loved by Fans; Read On
Amitabh Bachchan's action-drama Desh Premee completes 44 years today, having released on April 23, 1982. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the patriotic multi-starrer featured the iconic superstar in a memorable double role that fans still celebrate today.
In this Manmohan Desai film, Amitabh Bachchan played a double role. He portrayed both the father, Master Dinanath, and the son, Raju. The original source claims Parveen Babi played the roles of Big B's sister and daughter in the film.
It is said that Raaj Kumar was offered the role of Amitabh Bachchan's co-star in this film. Raaj Kumar put forward a condition that he would only work in the film if he was paid one rupee more than Amitabh. Manmohan Desai understood that he didn't want to do the film. After this, Parikshit Sahni played that character.
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