Mourning the demise of Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt tribute, calling it the end of an era. The megastar, who collaborated with her on many films, said her voice and soul would be immortalised, leaving an encyclopedia of music.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is grieving the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, offering a heartfelt nod to the late singer. In a blog post, Big B wrote, "Sorrow and grief.. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenomenal, astounding, prodigious, presence... lost yesterday.. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us."

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Noting that he remains in "immense grief", the actor observed how the legacy of Asha Bhosle continues to reign. "Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music.. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us.. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised," Amitabh Bachchan added.

Bachchan and Bhosle's Iconic Collaborations

Notably, Asha Bhosle has extended her vocals to many of Big B's iconic films like 'The Great Gambler', 'Shaan', 'Kaalia', 'Sharabi', 'Indrajeet', 'Pukar', and 'Dostana'.

A Legend Passes Away

The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Final Rites with State Honours

The singer's mortal remains, draped in the Tricolour, were placed for public homage, with her final rites held at Shivaji Park with full state honours.

An Eight-Decade Legacy

Asha Bhosle's career, spanning over eight decades, redefined Indian playback singing. From classical compositions and ghazals to cabaret hits and contemporary tracks, her versatility sets her apart as a once-in-a-generation talent. (ANI)