Amitabh Bachchan overtakes Shah Rukh Khan as India's highest tax-paying celebrity; Find out his tax amount

Amitabh Bachchan has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan to become India’s highest tax-paying celebrity, marking a significant achievement in his contribution to the nation’s economy for the 2024-25 period.

article_image1
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 9:48 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in the news for his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, is once again in the limelight. He has surpassed Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan in one area. According to reports, Big B has surpassed Shah Rukh in tax payments for the financial year 2024-25. He has surpassed SRK to become the country's highest tax-paying celebrity. This year, he has paid ₹120 crore in taxes. Big B has moved from fourth place to the top of the list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities.

article_image2

How Much Tax Did Shahrukh Khan Pay This Year?

It is reported that Amitabh Bachchan earned ₹350 crore this year and paid ₹120 crore in taxes. According to news reports, Big B's income comes from films, brand endorsements, Kaun Banega Crorepati, and other sources. According to a Pinkvilla report, Big B paid ₹71 crore in taxes last year, i.e., 2023-24, which is a 69 percent increase this year. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan paid ₹92 crore in taxes and became the highest tax-paying celebrity with this amount. However, this year, i.e., 2025, Big B has surpassed him. This year, Shah Rukh has paid ₹84.17 crore in taxes. South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is also on the list, having paid ₹80 crore, and Salman Khan has paid ₹75 crore.


article_image3

Big B is Active at 82

82-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is incredibly active at this age. He is continuously hosting the most popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Besides this, he is also active in films. Last year, his film Kalki 2898 AD created a buzz at the box office. The film earned more than ₹1200 crore. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan were with him in this film. It is being said that director Nag Ashwin is making the second part of the film, in which Amitabh Bachchan will have the strongest role.

ALSO READ: Is Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC? Did his health scared the makers? Read on

