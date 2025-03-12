Is Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC? Did his health scared the makers? Read on

Amitabh Bachchan expressed this desire during KBC 16. Find out why he wants to leave the show and what happened before!

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan To Quit KBC? Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in the news for expressing his desire to leave the popular reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The 82-year-old Big B has reportedly said during a recent episode of KBC 16 that he did not even want to do the running season. But the channel could not find his substitute and he had to do it. Did you know that once Big B had left this show and the makers had to stop the show midway. Know the full details....

article_image2

That Season of KBC That Big B Left Midway?

The season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' that we are talking about was the second season, which started in 2005.


article_image3

Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Leave 'KBC 2'?

Actually, when Amitabh Bachchan was hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 2', he fell ill and was forced to leave the show midway.

article_image4

How Many Episodes of KBC 2 Could Amitabh Bachchan Shoot?

The second season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was telecast on Star Plus from August 5, 2005. Amitabh Bachchan could only shoot 61 episodes of it. The final episode was telecast on January 13, 2006.

article_image5

How Many Total Episodes Were There in KBC 2?

The makers had planned 85 episodes for KBC 2. But after shooting 61 episodes, Amitabh Bachchan fell ill, so he took a break from the show and promised that he would return after recovering. But due to poor health, when he was unable to shoot the remaining 24 episodes, the channel decided to stop its production.

article_image6

The Last Contestant of KBC 2 Also Played in KBC 3

The last contestant to sit on the hot seat in the 61st episode of KBC 2 was Prasenjit Sarkar, whose game remained incomplete. He completed the remaining game in the first episode of KBC 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

article_image7

Amitabh Bachchan Had to Return to KBC

Even though KBC 3 was in the hands of a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, this season proved to be a flop. Finally, the makers had to bring Amitabh Bachchan back to the show. Amitabh Bachchan made a comeback on the show from KBC 4. From this season, the show was taken over by Sony Channel from Star Plus.

article_image8

Amitabh Bachchan Has Hosted 15 Seasons of KBC

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted 15 seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati from the first season till now. Only the third season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Now it remains to be seen who will be seen as the host in the new season if Amitabh Bachchan leaves 'KBC 16'.

