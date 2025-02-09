Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic tweet, 'time to go...' has left fans concerned, sparking speculation about his health or retirement. Fans have expressed worry, while others suggest it's just a sign-off.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who often shares philosophical social media posts, has once again left his millions of fans in a state of confusion and concern following a cryptic tweet he posted on his official X handle.

The 82-year-old actor, who remains a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, shared a tweet, "T 5281--time to go..."



The tweet, which was sparse in details, immediately sent a wave of worry across his fanbase. Many speculated that the post could hint at Bachchan's potential retirement, health issues, or even a final farewell.

Fans flooded the comments section, asking questions such as "Sir..take care..u are an inspiration to lack of people.." Another asked, "Wherever you Go Be Happy Always..."

Some even expressed emotional concerns, pleading with Bachchan, "Dear Amitabh sir, your tweet feels personal. Wishing you good health and well-being. "

However, others tried to ease the tension by suggesting that the tweet might simply indicate that Bachchan was signing off after a long day.

The cryptic tweet came just days after Bachchan celebrated his son Abhishek Bachchan's 49th birthday. In a heartfelt gesture, the veteran actor shared a nostalgic photo from 1976, showing a rare moment from Abhishek's birth in the hospital.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' and was last seen on the big screen in 'Vettiyan', where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

