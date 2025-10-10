Image Credit : Social Media

Big B’s taste for luxury extends to his impressive fleet of cars, including some of the most elite vehicles in the world:

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Worth over ₹8.99 crore.

Bentley Continental GT: Valued between ₹3.29 to ₹4.04 crore.

Range Rover Autobiography LWB: Price tag of ₹3 crore.

Others: Lexus LX570, Mercedes-Benz S 350, Porsche Cayman S, Mini Cooper S, Audi A8L, and more. His garage truly reflects a blend of style, class, and extravagance.

Private Jet for Ultimate Comfort

To match his busy schedule and high profile, Amitabh Bachchan owns a private jet valued at around ₹260 crore. This allows him to travel in absolute comfort and privacy, befitting his superstar status.