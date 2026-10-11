Amitabh Bachchan's financial journey is as remarkable as his career in Indian cinema. According to an October 2026 report by The Indian Express, the Bachchan family's wealth is valued at approximately Rs 4,000 crore, citing the Hurun India Rich List 2026.

The figure reflects the family's reported wealth and should not be interpreted as Amitabh Bachchan's individual net worth. Nevertheless, it highlights the scale of the fortune built around one of Hindi cinema's most enduring stars.

His journey to financial success was far from smooth. In the 1990s, Bachchan faced a severe financial crisis after his company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), ran into trouble. The actor reportedly accumulated debts of around Rs 90 crore, with creditors pursuing repayment and properties facing attachment.

Rather than stepping away from the industry, Bachchan returned to acting and rebuilt his career. His performance in Mohabbatein and his association with Kaun Banega Crorepati helped him reconnect with audiences and establish a new phase of professional success.

Over the years, his earnings have come from multiple avenues, including films, television, brand endorsements and real estate investments. His continued association with Kaun Banega Crorepati has also kept him connected with audiences across generations.

His financial story is not simply about accumulating wealth. It is also about recovering from a difficult period and rebuilding a career that has remained relevant for decades.