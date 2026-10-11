Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Roman Augustus McCaffrey. The couple shared the news on Instagram, revealing their son was born on September 29. They also have a 14-month-old daughter.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Welcome Baby Boy Roman

Model Olivia Culpo and her husband, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Roman Augustus McCaffrey. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, October 10, revealing that their son was born on September 29. They also shared black-and-white pictures from the hospital, showing Culpo holding her newborn with McCaffrey by her side.

One of the pictures also featured the couple’s 14-month-old daughter, Colette, as she looked at her younger brother. Another picture showed Culpo holding Roman in a garden, with Colette standing beside her.

Sharing their son’s name, Culpo captioned the post, “Roman Augustus McCaffrey ”. She later shared her happiness on Instagram Stories, writing, “Heart is exploding.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Journey to a Family of Four

Culpo and McCaffrey announced their second pregnancy in May on the model’s 34th birthday. Sharing pictures from a picnic with their daughter and their dog, Oliver, the couple revealed the news with the caption, “Best birthday gift Baby #2 coming soon ”. The pictures also showed sonogram images placed on their picnic blanket.

According to PEOPLE, Olivia and Christian had welcomed their first child, daughter Colette, in July 2025. At the time, the couple shared black-and-white pictures from the hospital soon after the baby's birth. Olivia had later called childbirth "the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences.”

Earlier in March 2025, Olivia had announced her first pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Next chapter, motherhood."

Culpo on Motherhood and Priorities

A few months later, Olivia also opened up about motherhood during an appearance on The Squeeze podcast. She spoke honestly about balancing work and family life after becoming a mother. "There's totally a shift," Olivia had said while talking about motherhood at a podcast, according to PEOPLE. "Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that's physically dependent on you. So I'm not going to sugarcoat it. Yeah, it's scary."

She also shared that Christian has been a strong support system for her as she continues managing both work and parenting responsibilities. "I'm so grateful that I have my husband because while I'm totally working and I'm doing everything in my power to keep working and I'm so happy to have the opportunities that I have," she said.

Olivia added that her priorities have changed after becoming a mother. "And I would choose my baby 10 times over, obviously," she had said.

Christian McCaffrey currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL, while Olivia Culpo is known for her work as a model and former Miss Universe winner. (ANI)