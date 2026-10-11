Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Ranabaali is creating buzz ahead of its October 16 release. After the first song’s success, the makers have announced the second song’s release tomorrow.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reuniting for the upcoming pan-India film Ranabaali, which has already generated considerable buzz among fans. After receiving a positive response to the trailer and the first song, the makers have announced that the film’s second song will be released tomorrow. The upcoming track is expected to build further excitement ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Ranabaali Second Song To Release Tomorrow

The makers of Ranabaali have announced the release of the film’s second song, following the response to its first track, Enthayya Saami. The first song highlighted the love between Ranabaali and Jayamma, the characters played by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The announcement has added to the anticipation surrounding the film, with fans looking forward to hearing the next musical release. The team has been promoting the project through its songs and trailer, offering audiences a glimpse into the film’s story, characters and overall tone.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Reunite For Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. The film aims to bring historical events from India's past to the big screen, focusing on the lives and sacrifices of people who experienced British colonial rule.

The trailer, released in multiple languages on the film's official YouTube channel, offers glimpses of intense action sequences and Vijay Deverakonda's fierce appearance. The makers appear to have placed considerable emphasis on presenting the historical setting and the struggles of the people during that period.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film seeks to combine historical storytelling with large-scale visuals and action.

Ranabaali Release Date And Historical Background

Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, coinciding with the Vijayadasami festive period. The film draws inspiration from the suffering and loss experienced in India during British rule, including the devastating famine of 1876–1878.

The makers have stated that the film pays tribute to the millions of Indians who lost their lives during this period. With its historical subject, action-driven narrative and the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali is among the upcoming releases drawing attention from Telugu cinema audiences.

The release of the second song tomorrow is expected to offer another glimpse into the film before it reaches theatres.